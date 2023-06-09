With all due respect to Sheriff Rivera, his idea about arming school guards is as dumb an idea as one could conceive.
So many of our mass murders have involved good guys with guns facing bad guys with guns, and many of these good guys have been killed by these bad guys. What kind of society are we heading to be — an armed camp?
The solution is to make it harder for bad guys to get easy access to implements of war that have no place in a civil society. “In the 10 years since (Sandy Hook), ‘good guys with guns’ have been present or quickly arrived at the scene of nearly every major mass shooting and failed to stop the gunman before he was able to take multiple lives.” (https://time.com/6182970/good-guys-guns-mass-shootings-uvalde/) “Good guys with guns don’t always win gunfights,” says David Hemenway, director of the Harvard Injury Control Research Center and the Harvard Youth Violence Prevention Center.”
In case after case, “good guys with guns” failed to prevent mass shootings and that is because the whole concept is faulty and assumes that more guns, especially, weapons of mass destruction, will save us from someone whose aim it is to kill as many people as possible in the shortest time possible.
When Bill Clinton banned assault-type weapons and high capacity magazines, gun murders dropped precipitously. Using more armed people to stop gun violence reminds me of the definition of insanity — doing more of the same thing and expecting a different result.
“Despite what the gun lobby wants you to believe, the truth is that self-defensive gun use is rare, and that guns are many times more likely to be used for suicide or homicide than they are for self-defense. In 2018, for every justifiable homicide with a gun, there were 34 gun homicides, 82 gun suicides, and two unintentional gun deaths … An FBI analysis of 160 active shooter incidents from 2000–2013 found that active shooter incidents were rarely stopped by armed individuals who were not law enforcement returning fire. In fact, four times as many shootings were stopped by unarmed civilians restraining the shooter … Winning gun fights is not a sensible national public safety strategy; it’s simply a fear-based marketing strategy to sell more guns. It’s long past time we do away with the myth of the crime-stopping ‘good guy with a gun.’ ” (https://giffords.org/blog/2020/10/the-good-guy-with-a-gun-myth/)
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?