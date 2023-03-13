I’m a native son of Swanzey, where I am running for selectman. My family roots here run deep. I have no financial interest in being a selectman. My only concern is for the betterment of Swanzey.
We need to concentrate on bringing more business into Swanzey, in order to prosper and lower property taxes. We have added over 400 apartments as currently planned, which will materialize over the next two years. That’s a population increase of 600-800 people. This will increase the need for more police, more fire personnel and possibly larger schools. With more density, also, we have to remember, comes more crime.
Keene has a well-known housing shortage, but this is not and should not be Swanzey’s problem. Keene has a population density of 623 people per square mile, vs. Swanzey’s of 164 per square mile. Does anyone in Swanzey (except some real estate agents) want or seek a high density like Keene’s?
Recently Senate Bill 231 has been pushed by the governor of the state. SB 231 is being added to the budget bill as a trailer — a very quiet add-on, reminiscent of HAB (Housing Appeals Board legislation, which takes power away from towns), attached to House Bill 2. The bill provides for, among other things, government giving more tax dollars to seed developer prospects, with the goal of getting high density in place. These developers will get up to 10 years’ tax free status. Who pays for this? The taxpayers.
I say, let’s plan our growth in a smarter way. We need to bring more business, to spread the tax impact, and not enact new laws that are sure to hurt taxpayers and the overall quality of life in the towns of New Hampshire, Swanzey included.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.