Molly Howard is running to represent the towns of Hancock and Greenfield, the newly created District 31, in the N.H. House. We know she’ll do an outstanding job for all of us.
Molly, born and raised in Alaska, understands rural living and independence. Her early camper experience grew into a career as a cook, first in the Alaska Bush and later in Boston. When the Community Dinner crew at All Saints in Peterborough inaugurated their new kitchen, Molly joined the team. She rolls up her sleeves and steps up to challenges as they appear.
Molly’s work life has included higher ed and urban planning and design, most recently at Dartmouth’s Thayer School of Engineering. She moved to Hancock in 2019, finding a warm and welcoming community. She is a problem solver and a consensus builder by nature and by training.
She is the proud mom of two “fully launched” young men, one in Oregon and one with the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. He was posted to Poland for five months at the outset of the war in Ukraine.
Since deciding to run, Molly has studied the issues facing Granite Staters and will work to serve all of her constituents with energy and dedication. She wants to get to know and represent all of her neighbors. She is a strong and thoughtful woman, right for the challenges we face every day.