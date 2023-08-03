In mid-July, Kamala Harris at a forum in Baltimore, Md., said, “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce ‘population,’ more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water.” (The children can if they survive the reduction.) The White House said Kamala misspoke and had meant to say “pollution.”
Today’s Democrats and one world government oligarchy, which includes the U.N., often advocate, promote and implement population control by various means; abortion being one. Kamala’s words were not misspoken but reveal part of an agenda many people are becoming aware of. She may have meant “pollution,” but by her using population I see more of the purposes and intents of the present governmental system in power. Biden’s shutting down the Canadian pipeline and open borders also reveal this.
My masters of philosophy education course at UVM (1980s) and the five assigned books we read began to alert me of how, for decades, so much of this plan has been implemented and developed in our nation and worldwide.
How we need statesmen like the majority of our Founding Fathers were. An excellent source to learn from is William J. Federer at americanminute.com; every week or two I receive an email from William. A recent one is titled, “Did Christian states ratify U.S. Constitution?” He lists information and quotes from our nation’s founders.
On New Hampshire, he writes: “On February 21, 1786 New Hampshire Governor John Langdon called for a ‘Day of Fasting’ to pray for America’s government: … “That He (God) would be pleased to bless the great Council of the United States of America and direct their deliberations ... that He would rain down righteousness upon the earth, revive religion, and spread abroad the knowledge of the true God, the Saviour of man.”
I recommend contacting, receiving, and reading Mr. Federer’s historical informative materials.