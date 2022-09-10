New signs along the roadside proclaim "Democrats Equal Taxes, Vote Republican."
When taxes are utilized for benefit of the majority, that method is seen as negative. However, with tax write-offs and the ability for those with money to keep their money, having the means to gain more wealth and not pay like the rest of us in the taxing policies is seen as proper government procedure.
Think about the ramifications of this sign and how one sided the writing is working to bend your thinking. When high-end taxes came down from 35 percent to 17 percent under President Trump in 2017, big business was happy. It hurt those in the upper middle class, who found their financial agenda crunched.
Under President Eisenhower, businesses paid a far higher tax rate and the economy did well. Now, big business does not want their tax rate even back to the mere 15 percent. Who is going to keep the economy on its path, dumping that task onto the rest of us?
Handing low tax rates to those making the most money is welfare given to those at the top of the ladder. Why are the citizens not up in arms over this tactic?
This sign is misleading and pointing the facts to one side of the issue, while keeping the money accumulation on the other side in the darkness of deception.