Another highly credible professional whose views are censored in the media: James Thorp, M.D., is a board-certified obstetrician gynecologist and maternal fetal medicine physician with over 43 years of experience. As a researcher he contributed 200 publications, was a reviewer for major medical journals, served on the board of directors for the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine, American Board of Obstetrics and more. Read Dr. Thorpe’s article yourself (Robert Malone, M.D., website) and then decide whether this is “misinformation.”
The Nov. 10, 2022, article’s headline: “Experimental, Never before Tested Novel Genetic Therapy Pushed in Pregnancy: The Most Egregious Violation of Ethics in the History of Medicine,” By James A Thorp, M.D. “This IS the greatest disaster in the history of obstetrics and all of medicine. I testify that this unwarranted experimental gene therapy was NEVER indicated in pregnancy and was perpetrated unlawfully and with falsified data. The facts speak for themselves .... As argued in 2020, COVID-19 inoculations were NEVER necessary for pregnancy because there were ample data demonstrating that alternate therapies were available. Unfortunately, this truthful long-standing evidence was suppressed, altered, buried, and villainized by the medical-industrial complex for the sole purpose of paving the way for a lucrative experimental gene therapy masqueraded as a vaccine.”
Suggestion for the supposedly independent Sentinel: Publish the whole Thorp article and invite other medical professionals to comment. If views like this are suppressed as misinformation, the future of humanity looks dim indeed. Professional debates are a clear indication that a society is functioning.