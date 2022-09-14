In January 2020, shortly after President Biden’s inauguration, Mitch McConnell stated that the Republican agenda was to “stop Joe Biden.” McConnell promised there could and would be no bipartisanship, period. He has mostly managed to keep that promise.
Republicans continue to criticize the lack of bipartisanship under the Biden administration, yet they themselves are the ones obstructing most attempts at that effort. They sometimes don’t appreciate or accept the more moderate, sometimes progressive opinions and desires of the majority of our country’s citizens.
The current agenda of an extreme right-wing segment seems to be total reformation of our democracy into an autocratic system with several objectives:
the “all men are created equal” referred to in the U.S. Constitution includes only white Christian nationalists (traditional Christians do not equate themselves with this group); the Christian nationalist belief system will be the law of the land, thus establishing a national religion; public schools must “groom” our schoolchildren into bigots, haters and bullies (as opposed to thinking, compassionate individuals who accept and include people of all races, creeds and various other human differences as deserving equals); voting rights, if any remain, must be subjugated and distorted to support the ideas of this minority; violent suppression of all other opinions is appropriate and necessary.
While many Republicans do not ascribe to these ideas, they may wind up voting along party lines, bringing individuals with these sentiments into power at all levels, including positions in local election offices and school boards and community leadership.
We simply must not allow these anti-democracy candidates to infiltrate our governmental and legislative offices before it becomes too late.