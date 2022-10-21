Join me in voting for John McCarthy and Jeff Dickler for Cheshire District 18 this November.
Both men are ready to serve the district with conviction and dedication to address the many issues facing all of us. They come from different backgrounds, which will complement their service to the towns of Jaffrey, Rindge and Dublin. Both are adept at solving problems affecting thousands.
John, as a Peace Corps volunteer, designed drinking water systems in the mountain villages of Guatemala. In America, he directed a technical assistance program that helped hundreds of rural communities to implement drinking water and waste disposal systems throughout the Northeast.
Jeff in his career as an information technology specialist, developed and installed wide area networks at 900 locations for American Water Enterprises subsidiaries.
Locally, John has served on the Jaffrey-Rindge School Board for many years and is very familiar with the issues facing the administration as well as the students. Jeff has served on the Rindge Energy Commission, been active in Habitat for Humanity and coached many teams in the areas where he has lived.
Both men tell me they are concerned with the failure of the Legislature to adequately fund the public schools, leaving it up to the taxpayers to make up the difference between what the state provides and the actual costs of running local schools. They are both deeply troubled by the state’s abortion legislation which puts the state between a woman and her doctor when determining what service can be provided for health care. This completely defies the concept of getting government out of our personal lives.
John is deeply concerned with the voucher system recently imposed on the state, which is draining taxpayer funds from the public schools while funneling 75 percent of the funds to families already sending their children to private schools.
Jeff reflected on how much he was inspired by with the work of Doris “Granny D“ Haddock who, at the age of 88, began to walk across America to draw attention to the need for campaign finance reform.
These men are ready to serve and work with those who are committed to fix New Hampshire’s problems.