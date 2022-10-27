I support John McCarthy’s candidacy for state representative for Cheshire 18, Rindge, Jaffrey and Dublin.
Many in the Jaffrey-Rindge School District will know John as the chair of the J-R school board, having served six years as a member. Prior to that, John served several years on the school district Budget Advisory Committee. Many more will probably recognize him as the husband of beloved retired Conant teacher and current Interact co-cdvisor, Paddy McCarthy.
Did you know that John and Paddy met in the Peace Corps, serving in Guatemala? They’ve been married for 41 years, have three sons and four grandchildren.
John worked on the water treatment troubles that consumed Jaffrey for a decade. His international nonprofit experiences include solving drinking water and waste disposal problems in Guatemala, Colombia, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and Iraq. Here in the Northeastern U.S., John directed a program that annually helped hundreds of rural communities to address water resources problems.
I know he will be a champion for quality education and women’s right to personal bodily autonomy, but he also grasps how pressing the climate crisis is and how it has worsened while New Hampshire turned a blind eye on the energy efficiency and renewable investments that other New England states have made to reduce their energy costs.
John McCarthy is an extraordinary candidate. We are so fortunate to have this problem solver and excellent communicator stepping up to represent the people of Jaffrey, Rindge and Dublin.