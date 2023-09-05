I am writing in response to the recent article in The Sentinel, “Flooding wrecked Acworth’s roads twice in two years; now leaders are calling for change” (Aug. 23).
While the piece discussed the challenges Acworth has faced due to flooding, and highlighted the efforts of Acworth’s emergency management director, Jennifer Bland, and selectperson Kathi Bradt, I feel like there is more to this effort to repair Acworth that should not be ignored.
Firstly, I think Kathi Bradt and Jennifer Bland have done a fantastic job. I have personally toured some of the most impacted areas with Ms. Bland and she has been tireless in her efforts. These folks have not been alone in their support and advocacy of Acworth. Rep. Judy Aron, for example, has worked extensively to provide support to the town, and has also been working with the Sullivan County Commissioners. Rep. Aron is also drafting legislation to set up a state emergency fund that would be available to quickly help towns experiencing a crisis like this, and I will certainly cosponsor this legislation.
The N.H. DOT commissioner has toured the area with me, Rep Aron, Jennifer Bland and other community leaders and we are all working toward securing financial help and assistance from every possible source. Gov. Sununu has also made helping the community of Acworth — and other similarly affected communities a priority, and is working to expedite reimbursement funds from FEMA. FEMA has been taking way too long in providing the promised funding, which is causing additional problems for the town.
There are also countless other citizens of Acworth that have been helping their neighbor any way they can. For example, the owners of Bascom Maple Farm have opened up many of the private roads on their property to certain vehicles to assist people that couldn’t otherwise get in or out of town. I certainly don’t expect a news article to cite every good deed from every resident, but I think its important to note that Acworth is a tight-knit community and its people have been coming together to support one another.
It is my hope that future articles will try to amplify as many voices as possible of those dedicating their time and energy to rebuild Acworth and show the power and unity of our communities when they come together during challenging times.
RUTH WARD
Stoddard
(This writer, a Republican, represents District 8 in the N.H.Senate.)