Almost 50 years ago, the Watergate hearings led to the demise of President Richard Nixon. Up until the tapes proved Nixon was involved in obstruction of justice, I was an avid supporter of him, foolishly so, it turned out.
Today, Donald Trump is perilously close to being in the same predicament, in his case willfully denying the peaceful transfer of power after losing an election. I hope that many Americans have an experience like mine, that finally, after conclusive evidence, the truth no longer can be denied. Fortunately one can change their mind.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland (how ironic that he is the one who will determine Trump’s fate) will soon decide to indict, or not, the former president of the United States. Gerald Ford, the Republican president of the U.S after Nixon resigned in 1974, pardoned him to avoid more trauma, saying, in part, “My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over. Our Constitution works; our great Republic is a government of laws and not of men. Here the people rule.”
Garland should decide not to indict the former president, thus avoiding the country having to endure an agonizing period of chaos and divisiveness. Instead he should declare Trump guilty of charges brought by the Select Committee and give Trump the option of facing a trial by jury or agree to give up all rights to political activity. That would include giving political speeches, running for any elective office, holding rallies, engaging in political fundraising — in essence, not having any say in the political discourse of this nation; none at all. Trump would escape indictment and potential imprisonment, but he would no longer have any voice in the political life of this nation. Give Trump the choice: trial by jury or forfeit all political activity for life.
May our second long national nightmare soon be over.
Richard M. Nixon, Aug. 8, 1974:
“... the interest of the Nation must always come before any personal considerations.
“... I have never been a quitter. To leave office before my term is completed is abhorrent to every instinct in my body ... But as president, I must put the interest of America first. Therefore, I shall resign the Presidency effective at noon tomorrow.”