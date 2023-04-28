Here we are listening to the 2024 presidential and prospective candidates with their same verbal stance. “Make American Great Again” spewing to the public, especially to the religious far right. Biden and other non-Republicans are being slammed and seen as socialists instead of protecting every citizen. People can be religious and not fall on the right side of politics.
Who stopped the massive spread of COVID pandemic and stopped the environmental/climate heading downhill damage? Not Trump, who made sure he got the best medication to fight his bout with COVID while fighting Doctor Fauci, who was avidly pursuing means to protect all of us.
Opening our federal lands to corporations/companies to drill, extract and destroy the lands for corporate profits was another of Trump’s tactics. It’s not the Republicans saving our country and not making American great. Around the world, people were looking at us with newfound wonder of what was happening to great America under then-President Trump.
We do not need more false Make America Great Again means of power and profits going to top officials and corporations, using extreme religious tactics for their methods of gaining power at the sacrifice of each and every one of us, including the far religious right, not in their league.