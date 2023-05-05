Thank you to David Odland for his response to my earlier reader opinion piece about the gross ineptness of mainstream media. Mr. Odland makes a few points in his lengthy response, but unfortunately offers not one shred of supporting information after accusing me of the same.
Fox News and any other information source that spread misinformation and/or fabrications about the Dominion voting machines should be held accountable. The real election manipulation did not take place on voting machines, but rather occurred when the Democratic Party flooded hand-picked activist judges, almost exclusively in swing states, with last-minute election law changes, all under the ruse of correcting voter suppression.
Article 1, Section 4, Clause 1 of our Constitution is not the least bit ambiguous about each state having the authority to make their own voting laws through their legislative process certainly not by activist judges. If the Democrats were so concerned about widespread voter suppression, maybe someone can explain why they only focused on swing states.
The latest example of the biased and censoring nature of mainstream media is the White House response to two senseless shootings recently, one of a 16-year-old Black male, who is thankfully recovering, and the other of a 20-year-old white female, who was killed. In typical White House fashion to never let a good crisis go to waste, they exploited the 16-year-old Black male’s shooting as another example for tighter gun control and invite he and his family to the White House for a fireside chat and TV time. At the time, not a single word was mentioned about the 20-year-old white girl who was killed, no condolences offered, and no invite to the White House for her family.
When questioned about this, the White House press secretary’s response was nothing short of sickening as she evaded the question entirely. And mainstream media gave them all a pass … again.
It seems Kamala Harris was right when she called her now boss a racist several times during the 2020 debates. It appears to be true. What could be a better example of the evils of wokeism than this sorry situation? How can this be defended?
All lives matter for sure but this clearly shows that some are worth more than others provided they can be exploited for political purposes and a few votes later at the polls.
If only the mainstream media would offer some balance. Not holding my breath.