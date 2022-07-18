The doubling of New Hampshire electric rates is shocking. But more shocking is that our neighbor to the south will escape most of this doubling. Might this be incompetence on the part of our regulators, or a happy marriage between them and Eversource, which just happens to be the major supplier to both New Hampshire and Massachusetts?
The reported reason for this big jump in electric rates in New Hampshire is Bidenflation, the explosion in the cost of gas and oil supplied to most electric generating facilities. However, the cost of electricity produced by New Hampshire’s one nuclear power generator at Seabrook should not have been affected by the cost of natural gas. The same exception applies to the hydro power we trans-ship to Massachusetts from Quebec.
In other words, we bear the burdens of two major clean sources of electricity, but Massachusetts seems to get most of the benefit?
There is an election in four months, even in the Biden county of Cheshire. You will be able to select (elect) candidates who have a few suggestions to “unBiden” (OK, unburden) Cheshire County. No quick fix, but real solutions.
I’m running, and I have three suggestions.
1) New Hampshire should keep more of its electric generation from Seabrook;
2) New Hampshire should tap more of the pass-through electric power from Quebec; and
3) New Hampshire should build a second nuclear plant at Seabrook.
The first two seem obvious. And Seabrook was made for a second reactor. Might now be the right time?
A second clean nuclear reactor at Seabrook? The connections to the current grid, and to the area transportation network are already in.
The high voltage corridors are there.
We could repay, with many thanks, the Seabrook area residents, and all residents of New Hampshire by simply requiring that all the power from this second facility be available to electric ratepayers in New Hampshire first. We could offer the residents of the Seabrook area free clean electricity, and reduced real estate taxes. A win-win solution, long-term for sure, but what alternatives are being offered, short- or long-term?
Seabrook 2 has a bigger benefit: It would drastically reduce our need for pipeline capacity for both heating oil and gasoline, increasing their supplies, and lowering the cost of all three. Seabrook 2 is a triple-header for a clean environment and lower energy costs.
Solving Bidenflation ain’t easy.
Seabrook 2 anyone?
FRED WARD
Stoddard
(This writer, a Republican, is a candidate to represent Cheshire District 16 in the N.H. House.)