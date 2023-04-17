Republicans will boast how religious they are. I’m sure you’ve been scolded by them as they preach their truths from beyond the “wilderness.”
I think Democrats keep their beliefs to themselves for the most part. Republicans feel they have a lock on this Christianity thing and might even have God on speed dial (1-800-my-GOD!).
Republican lawmakers in New Hampshire (and Republican lawmakers all across our free and fair country) are busy, busy, busy crafting discriminatory legislation against “queer” people who are referred to by many others including myself as friends/neighbors/sons/daughters/loved ones (those people).
Growing up in the Anglican church I was taught that Jesus welcomed everyone to His table, even Mary Magdalene. Wow, even her! Jesus even came up with his own commandment, too (number 11 if you’re counting). He said, “love thy neighbor as thyself”! which kind of sounds like everybody, there are no exceptions, it seems.
Apparently, Republicans have another take on what Jesus meant. I find this strange, especially coming from such a self-proclaimed pious lot. Recently, in our own N.H. House, Republican lawmakers stood their ground concerning the first day of Passover, April 6, which is a big-time important day if you’re Jewish. This sacred time should be observed right? Wrong, according to Republican legislators; the legislative calendar is set in granite and can’t be moved, according to these big-wheel lawmakers. (Oh, by the way, Jesus was a Jew) Oh, well.
Of course, this is not all that our Republicans are up to. Nooooo. They are even going to outlaw sanctuary cites in New Hampshire. Perhaps, they should read what is written on the Statue of Liberty. Naw, too many long, liberating words.
My guess, and I may be wrong, is that each and every one of these (cough, cough) Republican leaders is a descendant of immigrants, unless they are indigenous, which is about as likely as ET (an alien) being in their camp.