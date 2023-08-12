I just had an absolutely fantastic thing happen today that reinforces my faith in human nature.
I had volunteered to take photos of a “Joy Ride” poker run to raise money for cancer research. We started at Howard’s Leather in Spofford. I left early in order to set up photo shoots of the riders on high areas along Route 12 in Walpole, then in Alstead and then Marlow.
The ride ended at the Gordon-Bissell American Legion in Keene and I went about my duties oblivious to the location of my phone until I was leaving and discovered this naked feeling you have when instinctively reaching for your pocket.
I didn’t panic, because I knew that if anyone there saw it, they would turn it in. Nope. So I went home and tracked the phone on my iPad that showed that it was in Nelson, probably having lunch at Fiddlehead’s. The tracker then showed it traveling south to Harrisville. At that point, I started out to the address where it was last tracked. Half an hour later I arrived at the address on Chesham Road and knocked the doors of three residents, all of whom were bemused, but understanding. The tracker then died, but reappeared on Webb Depot Road in Marlborough. Then it died again. I was convinced that I had lost my phone and was going through my mind of how to get a replacement and all the ramifications.
I can imagine that there are many people who have gone through the experience of losing a phone, or of a computer crash, and of the pain-in-the-butt inconvenience that all of this causes.
Now, imagine this. I got a message asking if I’d lost a phone. This is four hours after I learned that I had lost my phone.
I am old enough to remember that, hey, I don’t need all this technology — I can just reach for my pen and paper. But, for those four hours, I was responding as though my life as I knew it was in jeopardy.
This fellow drove from Marlborough to Keene to deliver the phone, which he charged, hoping I would call.
It turns out that all is well because people are kind and just.