I cannot imagine how reasonable, ordinary citizens of this country can possibly be so taken in by the rubbish that is being peddled by Republican candidates for any office at all. Whether it is at the state or federal level, the crap that is being thrown at us by Republicans defies any but the most perverted justifications for absolutely insane political positions.
I don’t always agree with Democratic positions on issues, but I am entirely certain that they are much less malignant and cruel than those of the Republicans. Not, you understand, that I believe even the mouthiest of Republicans is telling us what he/she really thinks. Rather, they are telling us what they think Donald Trump thinks ... and therefore, what we should think.
This is called mindlessness — it is wicked and brainless. Trump is the first guy who needs to go — he is a criminal. DeSantis is the second.
I used to be a Republican — years ago. I could even have voted for John McCain if he had been just a bit more to the left. But I became a “non-Republican” and viewed it as a growth and maturity experience. I do not believe in authoritarianism in any form, as there is no one person who is smart enough to rule competently over such a diverse population as we Americans are. Certainly, Trump is not smart enough. He can’t even keep himself out of trouble.
Trump is a throwback to an era that hasn’t existed in America since World War II. He is as close to a would-be Nazi as we see in the public forum these days. He must be discarded, just as Hitler and Nazism were discarded. They are out-of-sync with the modern world. I realize Trump is of German heritage, but even the Germans have moved on from their disastrous past. Due to his flawed psyche, Trump cannot do this. He must never be allowed to pull this country down with him. He is a loser, and he has proven it time after time. Americans don’t like losers.
This country knows how to conduct free and open elections. Trump’s whining and lying about his losses are not due to any electoral flaw, but rather to his being an inferior candidate.