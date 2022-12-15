Much has been written about the recent rail workers contract. Right from the start it should be noted that the majority of the unions approved the contract. They are called negotiations for a reason. Neither side ends up with everything they want. Should workers get sick pay? Of course. But there will be future contracts. Sometimes progress is a journey.
President Coolidge said, “There is no right to strike against the public safety.” I would argue that not only are rail carriers a critical part of the economy, but public safety as well.
In a rare moment of bipartisanship, both parties came together to avert disaster. Thanks to all representatives who put national interest first.
Now, as a result, we have the spectacle of a Keene City Council member and failed state Senate candidate proudly declaring online that he was ashamed to be a Democrat. Exactly the same words as a Democratic representative from Milford used. How immature. On the left, we have a group who employ the same “my way or the highway” tactics as the Free Staters on the right. This is an example of what they do.
Now it will be interesting to see if the splintered Cheshire County Democrats, who preach that the party should present a united front, will admonish this disrespect toward elected Democrats from the president on down. Wouldn’t hold my breath. This group enforces their rules in different ways. They want transparency and accountability when it suits their needs. Yet a united front other times. If you are ashamed of the president, and the party, perhaps a change in party affiliation is in order.
By way of explanation, I am a very loyal Democrat. I appeared at the Democratic National Convention. I am a delegate at large. My loyalty can’t be questioned. I have been awarded the Cheshire County Democrat of the Year award. I question the council member involved, and the Cheshire County Democrats. I want the best for our party and country. Hopefully we can all come together without the childish tantrums.