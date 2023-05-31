Five million dollars for a Mexican national to be released on bail. That Friday night he killed five neighbors when he was firing in his front yard and did not take well their ask for quiet to stop his AR-style rifle noise. His desire and power controlled his neighbors. He was hidden in someone’s closet when found after being turned in, five days later.
Now, will this man be found guilty and sentenced to prison? How many years will our tax dollars support this man because of the belief that one must not be taken from this life although that person has done mass murder? Our tax dollars, therefore we are supporting mass murder. All these lives taken, yet the killer must be set free by living his life with our money supporting his ongoing life, albeit in a prison. How advanced do we see our society, our world within a system that punishes criminals yet allows them to live?
This ties to hearing on NPR that there is a push to provide female inmates with a bachelor’s degree to move along progressively in their lives leaving prison. Really? An associate’s degree would give them a start, but bachelor’s degrees? Those of us who worked and paid for our degrees earned them. Not all of us came from upper- or middle-class families but we found a way. Handing out free, advanced education is more welfare assistance. We do not offer free upper education to our free citizens; what a stir that topic brought during the last two presidential elections.
These topics in our ongoing social and political lives: how to handle weapons, irate individuals and method of punishments, with rewards or no. Why should punishments give rewards of far-reaching education and means to just step-up? Plus let’s reface our means of letting others live despite their crimes.