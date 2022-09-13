This letter is for young people. There was an obituary in the paper for a man named Bill Pittman, who died at 102 and was a guitar player. I want to make some observations about his life that could help young people live a good life.
Mr. Pittman was a highly regarded studio musician who was sought after to play at the level of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and Barbara Streisand. For 40 years, he played as a studio musician on records, TV soundtracks and film scores.
Even though he was at the highest level of what is a public profession, he was anonymous to the public. Yet he was well-known within the practitioners of the craft. At the age of 99, he still played music and golf, says his wife.
Mr. Pittman lived a long time because he loved the work he did. Playing music expressed who he was from the inside out, not the outside in. He didn’t need public acclaim, because doing what he loved was gratification enough. He played the guitar all day long.
Of course, how many of us are gifted musicians? But the concept, I urge, is relevant to all of us. When deciding on what to do with your life, pick a career that, more than anything else, uses your aptitudes, whatever they may be. The goal is to spend your time doing work that expresses who you are, and is not solely motivated by the money you’re paid or the reputation you make.
Mr. Pittman had no public reputation. The reputation he did have was where it counted — with other musicians. Freedom is when you work at a task that is reward in and of itself. Approval from others is fickle and transitory contrasted with confidence within yourself which is quiet and consistent.