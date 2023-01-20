At October’s state Board of Education meeting, I asked about the process for revising Education Regulation 306, which defines the minimum standards for New Hampshire public schools. Chairman Kline and Commissioner Edelblut directed me to the Department of Education website.
After much searching, and a few dead ends, I was able to find the Administrative Rules page. This was not easy to navigate to, but at least, I thought, my questions might be answered.
I was able to read the Ed306 Regulations, but there was no information on how they are being revised. I went back to the state board of ed in December to share how difficult it had been to still not find the information I was looking for, and I am still left with a lot of questions.
What is this revision process going to look like? When and where are the meetings for the revision taking place, and where are the minutes posted? Have any public hearings been scheduled? What is the timeline for approving and adopting the proposed changes to the standards?
These standards touch every single aspect of our schools, so where, when, and how can educators, administrators and any interested citizen share their input on them?
So far, this process has been hardly transparent. As a retired public high school teacher, taxpayer and concerned citizen, I think more needs to be done to ensure that everyone is able to be a part of this important discussion.