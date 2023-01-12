I presented part of the narrative below, to the City Council on Tue., Dec. 13, 2022.
The “public input” meeting, scheduled at 3 p.m., was attended by about 120 people.
A great majority of them were opposed to the presented plans.
The council consultants presented a detailed 46-page plan. It is disappointing that the council would spend tax dollars on plans that will completely change the look of our small city. The out-of-area consultants referenced in their plans the cities of Norwood, Mass., and Cambridge, Mass. We are a small city in New Hampshire, with a population of about 23,000. The above-ground plan recommendations include removing parking, adding Main Street bike lanes, decreasing the size of the square, adding event space and many other items. Why would the council want to change the history and character of Keene to accommodate a small, seasonal group?
Keene has a track record for short-sightedness and poor maintenance. How many times in the past 10 years has Marlborough Street been dug up? Why is the council concerned about bike safety and not about walking safety? Many city sidewalks are buckled, with trees and shrubs protruding into them, and above them. Walking along Roxbury Street, South Lincoln Street and Court Street is difficult, and a challenge for anyone with a stroller, a wheelchair, a walker or a cane.
Where will the handicapped park to shop at the remaining stores? We need additional parking, benches and restrooms downtown. The Sentinel editorial on Dec. 8 stated that this is a “$7 million, multi-year project” beginning in 2023 through 2025. The Main Street merchants have been though almost three years of sales drought. The council has reportedly considered this massive deconstruction project for years. Just recently they have been seeking input from the public. We need more public council meetings. Our tax dollars are important and our voices need to be heard.