The downtown infrastructure improvement project has brought out a lot of passion in the community, and rightfully so. Keene’s downtown is oft cited as one of this city’s features that people love most. Its walkability, its shops, our beautiful square, it’s the heart of our community and it’s understandable that any talk of altering it raises concerns.
A lot of community members believe that our downtown is just fine as it is. That the city should just fix the underground utilities and put it back the way it is. That we shouldn’t mess with success. And they’re not wrong! There’s much to love about downtown just as it is.
A lot of community members also believe there are ways that downtown could be made better, that multi-modal traffic flow can be improved and more aligned with the city’s climate goals, and that Central Square should be expanded to become more of a green/event space. And they’re not wrong, either!
These community members span a wide spectrum of ages, living situations, occupations, life experiences and, of course, a wide range of opinions on the project; and that’s OK. What everyone has in common though is a love for our downtown, and that should unite us.
Unfortunately, some believe the only way to get their point across is by spreading misinformation, and pitting neighbor against neighbor with claims that this is a “young versus old” struggle. These are the tactics used by Donald Trump and other authoritarians like him for their own selfish personal and political gain. The truth is that this isn’t anyone versus anyone else, it’s an effort to look at whether we can make downtown better, or if we should just not mess with success. It’s a process where everyone should feel heard and valued, whoever you are, and whatever your thoughts are.
Please join your neighbors at Heberton Hall on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m., and at the KHS auditorium on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. to learn about the project, get the facts, and make up your own mind. In the mean time check out the city’s informational page at https://engagestantec.mysocialpinpoint.com/keene-downtown-infrastructure, and reach out to your city councilors to ask questions, get answers, and share your thoughts.
Finally, I call on my fellow city councilors to keep an open mind, listen to your constituents, consider the facts, and to refrain from spreading misinformation and participating in toxic vitriol.