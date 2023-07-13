The Sentinel recently published my letter, “A plastics future isn’t sustainable,” spotlighting the toxins in plastic food packaging and utensils, and the plastics industry’s false claims that plastics are viable, sustainable, recyclable, and dependable.
Unfortunately, the piece did not offer simple steps that people can take to avoid plastics in their daily lives.
A year ago, The Sentinel printed another letter by me, “In July, refuse to use single-use plastic refuse,” for Plastic Free July (plasticfreejuly.org), a global campaign to rethink plastic use. The campaign provides tools and resources, including a calendar “Joining 31 Days of Plastic Free Choices.” Nearly half of the calendar’s recommended plastic-reduction actions could help limit exposure to food-packaging toxins.
One suggestion is “BYO shopping bags.” When I volunteered to sort plastic film at the Harrisville Recycling Center and Transfer Station, grocery bags were one of the most prominent plastics. These totes might not directly contact your food, but they are inundating our landfills and the globe.
Acquiring the habit of using reusable cloth shopping bags is an excellent goal. Smaller mesh produce bags are also available, which allow choosing loose produce rather than fruits and vegetables inside harmful packaging. Shop for foods in glass rather than plastic: peanut butter, ketchup, mayonnaise. Tea bags often contain plastic, so switch to loose tea, which is delicious.
The calendar recommends choosing reusable drink bottles, selecting reusable utensils, ditching disposable drinking cups, and “staying and enjoying.” Sunday mornings, I meet friends at The Works in Keene. We bring mugs and utensils, and The Works is kind enough to avoid placing a plastic top on the quinoa bowls we enjoy.
In the Seacoast Region, there is a Skip the Stuff Campaign (upstreamsolutions.org/skip-the-stuff), which encourages restaurants to provide straws, condiment packets, utensils, and accessories only when customers request them, including in take-out and delivery orders. Ask your favorite restaurant owner to do the same.
At home, cut down toxin exposure by storing food in glass containers and mason jars. I enjoy making homemade snacks like granola, yogurt, and hummus to avoid unrecyclable and harmful plastics. And last but not least, try avoiding sugar-sweetened beverages in plastic bottles. This choice will help you avoid toxins and also lower sugar intake, a risk factor for weight gain and diabetes. Please consider trying a few of these small steps to limit plastic — for your health and for the planet.