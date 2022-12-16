I remember the time I rented a truck with four-wheel drive because snow and loose gravel would be possible road surfaces I would run into.
After a surprise snowstorm in October, and using the four-wheel drive option ... the day before I set off on a dry road run to do some fishing after the storm and 40 more degrees with sun. As I drove, all the icons on the dash said I was good ... two-wheel drive Town & Country. But the truck wouldn’t drive at 40 miles an hour without the tachometer that read 4,500 RPMs ... seemed awfully high and I called Enterprise and a Chevy dealer ... who both said ... “your instrumentation shows all good.”
In fear of running out of gas, I drove slowly and put it in neutral on the many downhill runs.
Thought I’d need to switch it out for another truck or car. Filled it with gas ... drove to a hardware store and hoped by turning it off the computer would reset and delete some unknown category I’d pushed a button for.
About an hour into this ... and a couple phone calls later ... the dash said, after turning the four- to two-wheel drive button for the 10th time ... “put car in neutral” before shifting to four-wheel drive. So stopping the truck and putting it in neutral, I shifted to four-wheel drive and it popped into two-wheel drive. Go figure. I could feel the difference right away and viola ... like magic, RPMs made sense again.
Yee hah! Luckily all during this ride the temperature read consistently OK. It was not overheating, which made me optimistic. In some sense our emotions, not unlike the temperature gauge, can be the gift we access in the face of those moments even hours when we’re puzzled even when we Google it for the right answers and what the pros say.
We’re doing everything right and yet ... something tells us ... something’s not right. I’m a couple decades beyond 50 it’s kinda taken me about that long to trust during those times when the answers ... or quick solutions elude me. I’m fortunate my Dear Wife is more patient and siblings the same so ... maybe those models have helped me .... I’ve got the persistence part down ... not quite obsessive but helpfully persistence and I wish you and yours the patience and the support you need when dilemma becomes DILEMMA and you’re about to overheat and lose it.