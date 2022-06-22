We introduce children to Santa, and then teach them to be truthful … what does that make us?
We seem to want veracity from children and our leaders but what do we get? Eisenhower (U2), Johnson (Vietnam), Nixon (Watergate), Reagan (Iran-Contra), Clinton (“that woman”) and W. Bush (WMD).
Of course, our most recent ex-president takes the cake in this regard … heck, he owns the bakery! Lying and cheating are the tools of his trade. He began his political life with a lie (birtherism) and ended his presidency with the big election lie with 30,000-plus proven lies in between. Even the term “alternative fact” was invented to cover his lies.
To his followers, lies appear to be an asset … Jan. 6 was inconsequential; the rioters were … actors … tourists … Democrats in disguise? In the hearings, we have seen that some, like VP Pence and Rep. Cheney showed us what true belief in democracy, the constitution and the country is all about by what may be personal political sacrifice.
And finally lest I forget those whom we put above all else, those with impeccable values, fair, just, honest … our Supreme Court. There are Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch who assured us they would honor precedents of women’s rights, selfishly, to attain their position.
Lies in the service of national security or the safety of citizens and the military may be necessary at times, but in the service of personal gain, political party power, subversion of democracy, the constitution and the country, or ego-maniacal narcissistic demagogues must be rebuked and placed in an American Hall of Shame.