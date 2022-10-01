Transparency and honesty in government seems to be an important issue these days. So the issue of the termination of the current Chesterfield Library Director Kathleen Packard is no exception. Ms. Packard requested a public hearing on the issue, claiming wrongful termination. The response given by the library’s board of trustees was to deny her request and say they could not discuss it as it was a personnel issue. It appears that Ms. Packard waived her rights to disclosure by requesting a public hearing.
The board claims she was not terminated but rather they chose not to renew her contract. I’m not sure what the difference is other than semantics. Bottom line: She is out of a job.
It is unclear why the board seems to be hiding behind the privacy issue. Are they afraid the truth will come out that they are not following the rules and that this is a wrongful termination?
This situation seems to be spearheaded by the board’s chairman, Cathryn Harvey, who seems to be attempting to improperly exercise her authority. Perhaps Ms. Harvey has a personality conflict with Ms. Packard and is using her position to get rid of her. This situation smacks of small-town politics at its worst.
So in the interest of fundamental fairness let Ms. Packard have her public hearing to air her side of the story and let the chips fall where they may. It will also give the board of trustees the opportunity to show that they are acting in good faith and in accordance with the state statutes.