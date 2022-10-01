Transparency and honesty in government seems to be an important issue these days. So the issue of the termination of the current Chesterfield Library Director Kathleen Packard is no exception. Ms. Packard requested a public hearing on the issue, claiming wrongful termination. The response given by the library’s board of trustees was to deny her request and say they could not discuss it as it was a personnel issue. It appears that Ms. Packard waived her rights to disclosure by requesting a public hearing.