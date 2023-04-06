Senate Bill 272, known as the “Parental Bill of Rights,” will come before the N.H. House of Representatives on April 18. SB 272 strives to ensure that schools do not expose students to educational topics, health matters or extracurricular activities that make their parents nervous. This bill would empower parents to sue school personnel alleged to have overstepped the boundaries of forbidden topics or to have inadequately informed parents about their child’s activities.
Like many parents, perhaps, I have not always agreed with the priorities of my children’s schools and teachers. But I treasure these opportunities to talk with my children about why people are entitled to have different opinions in our country. And why we needn’t fear different opinions, but instead practice thinking for ourselves (with guidance from our parents). And why parents will sometimes make decisions that conflict with a child’s opinions.
Threatening my child’s school with a lawsuit may protect me from some of these conversations (a loss, in my view). It certainly won’t help our children learn to grapple with the controversies they will encounter in the broader world. Fearing crippling lawsuits, schools will strive to remove all possible provocations from their environment. Content experts will be required to defer to risk-management attorneys in designing our children’s curriculum.
The “Parental Bill of Rights” might be more aptly named the “Parental Declaration of Fear.” Let us not teach our children to fear or suppress difference, but rather to meet it with courage and competence. Please let your representative know that you oppose SB 272 (find their contact information by typing “who is my NH representative?” into your web browser).