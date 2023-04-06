Senate Bill 272, known as the “Parental Bill of Rights,” will come before the N.H. House of Representatives on April 18. SB 272 strives to ensure that schools do not expose students to educational topics, health matters or extracurricular activities that make their parents nervous. This bill would empower parents to sue school personnel alleged to have overstepped the boundaries of forbidden topics or to have inadequately informed parents about their child’s activities.

