It is not my style to campaign negatively and I really hate dirty politics.
In response to Mr. Fuentes’ letter (“I was silenced in Facebook group,” July 25) attacking me and promoting my opponents, I would note that it was explained to Mr. Fuentes that he was removed from that group because he was not eligible to be a member. Period. Just like others have been and will be removed for the exact same reason from this group or any other group.
I am not the moderator and I don’t have the power to decide to remove anyone. But that is not why he wrote this letter.
It is a well-known fact that I stand up against anti-Semitism, whether from the Right or the Left. Since the time I stood up against an anti-Semitic act by Rep. Maria Perez, a then and current employee of the N.H. Rights and Democracy Project, I have been smeared by many of their members, including Mr. Fuentes. On many occasions.
Condemnations of Rep. Perez were issued by the House Democratic leader, the Republican speaker of the House, by both individual and joint statements, as well as by the House Progressive Caucus — all finding what she did to be “anti-Semitic.” I will be happy to provide these documents.
Anti-Semitism and hate are not progressive values.
I am not going to respond to any more of this publicly here. I dislike giving haters a forum. And to the public who has to decide whom to vote for on Sept. 13 — think about whether this is the kind of politics you want to support with your vote.
PAUL BERCH
Westmoreland
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 1 in the N.H. House, and is a candidate for the new Cheshire District 16.)