Richard Alan Merkt has written a letter to The Sentinel (“For our kids’ safety, back parental rights,” March 24) that is replete with falsehoods, the goal of which seems to be to confuse and anger Keene area parents.
Mr. Merkt starts with the agreeable assertion that children under 18 are minors, and can’t do certain things like drink alcohol. He is wrong, however, on other points. There is no minimum age in New Hampshire for possessing a firearm. Minors can get a driver’s license at 16, not 18. The legal age to marry is also 16. And minors can legally sign certain contracts, like student loans. No parental consent is necessary for any of these.
Then Mr. Merkt makes the outrageously false statement that, “there are those eager to carve out an exception for children who have not yet matured, allowing them to be pushed into life-altering surgery including amputations long before age 18.” He is writing, of course, about gender dysphoria, a feeling that a person has a mismatch between their born sex and their true gender identity, who pursue surgery to rectify that.
The fact is, Mr. Merkt, in New Hampshire no one under 18 may undergo gender-altering surgery, or any other surgery, without their parents’ consent. No doctor or hospital may treat anyone under 18 without their parents’ consent except in case of an emergency. And it is patently false and inflammatory to suggest that “there are those eager” to change these laws.
On the other hand, Mr. Merkt might approve of Florida’s Republican bill SB 254, which allows the state to seize custody of children from their parents when the children are “at risk” of undergoing gender-affirming medical care, even counseling, and even when the parents are informed and supportive. How that comports with “parental rights” is hard to fathom.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.