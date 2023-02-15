Finland has a very strong teachers union that has helped make Finland the top education system in the world. There are almost no private schools in Finland because they couldn’t compete with the public schools. Finnish students have the highest critical thinking and achievement scores in the world.
Most teenagers there want to be teachers but many won’t because the entrance requirements for teacher training programs are very stringent. All teachers have master’s degrees and they are paid about the same as beginning physicians. College tuition is totally publicly financed and students get a monthly stipend from the government.
Finland sees its students as social capital. When a school in Finland is not performing up to par, all the resources of thwe country go to that school until it gets up to par. In the U.S., if a school is not doing well, we defund it and replace it with a private school that does not take children with disabilities or behavior problems, which is why test scores in private schools are higher.
The Republican aim is to take out as many high achievers from public schools as possible to lower the test scores so they can justify the destruction of public education and democracy. Finland sees public education as the foundation of its democracy. The U.S. is a bigger and richer country than Finland, so what is our excuse for not supporting public education as the Finns do?
The Finns respect teachers and value education and they spare no expense to do it. What are we waiting for? These vouchers and freedom accounts, besides violating church/state separation, are veiled attempts to destroy public education and replace it with indoctrination centers where history is sanitized, critical thinking is banned, and where uniformity, conformity, memorization of isolated facts and regimentation are the rule.
The survival of our democracy depends on good public schools where diversity is valued, where there are open exchanges of information, including differences of opinion, where the answers are questioned more than the questions are answered, and where there is a sense of community, strong parental involvement and civic awareness.