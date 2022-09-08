Riding over near Keene State on Saturday, thinking there was a parade, a driver with his window down let me know it was move in day for the college. Biking through campus I could see the smiles and response to a sunny cooler morning for students, family and friends navigating the shady campus.
I was reminded of how tentative and slightly overwhelmed I was as a first-year student at a similar-size school. Distance from family; will my roommate be someone I get along with; can I begin to compete with the athletes joining me in this class; and foremost, can I do the classwork. They say some, not all stress, can be positive. So all the best, I hope, for new kids on the block at Keene State.
A few weeks back I asked if Keene area folks would consider a couple minutes of daily prayer for students and teachers/staff pre-school through 12. All that goes with starting the new school year and keeping heart and soul together ... for this population seems like a worthy effort. I realized with the 18- to 22-year-old crew at Keene State that population and those supporting them can certainly benefit from prayers and support. I proposed maybe a website or prayer line to both hear concerns and address them anonymously, of course.
I’m asking if there might be 15 to 20 folks that might be open to committing to that daily prayer and sharing those joys and concerns that inevitably come with schooling, teaching and serving this special population. Clearly prayer is a multi-faith effort that includes what I think is representative of the population The Sentinel readership serves.
Initially, even today prayers for protection, wisdom, patience and strength for the teachers and staff at SAU 29, Keene and Monadnock schools will make a difference.