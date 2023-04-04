I saw the article in The Sentinel regarding the proposal for a 240-acre solar array to be built near Goose Pond.
I need to say immediately that I am completely in favor of solar energy and to Keene finding ways to get to carbon neutral status. That said, I cannot understand why the first choice of how to install solar panels is to log and waste a carbon-sequestering area.
California tried this by installing arrays into the desert, but it has not gone as well as it should as so much infrastructure has to be put in to bring the power elsewhere, and there is a net loss when you transport the power through long strings of wire.
That said, I have a few suggestions that would be able to connect directly into existing infrastructure and so save money and kilowatts. First, let’s spend the money to install panels on every commercial building in Keene; so many flat, unobstructed roofs are available. What about covering all of our huge parking lots with arrays? Shade for the cars, power for the city. Finally, what about offering a property tax rebate to anyone willing to install panels on their homes to make power for the grid?
We have a wonderful opportunity here to invite civic participation to help solve one of our most pressing problems — let’s be creative and resourceful, together.
