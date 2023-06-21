Last week, Jeff Speck gave an overview of why and how suburban sprawl has occurred in America, often resulting in the hollowing out of cities and towns and increased dependency on the automobile. He offered a few ideas, but more importantly gave us three takeaways:
First, housing, housing, housing! It is vital to any successful city. We know well that more and improved housing is needed for needed workers, population mobility, reducing unhoused persons, and many more reasons. One great advantage Keene has is the Monadnock Coop downtown supermarket for convenience and content. Housing within walking distance of a supermarket will always be in demand.
Second, American society is totally addicted to the automobile, and blind to its consequences (as is the case with any addiction.) We still will have and need cars, but we should aspire to control the addiction and reduce the impact. Continuing West Street as three lanes from School Street to Gilbo seems logical, with increased sidewalk and parallel parking. One particular observation was how parking in front of buildings renders the sidewalk not only hazardous, but especially unfriendly. Why shouldn’t all parking be in the rear of a building? Why do so many merchants have to have drive-up windows? Why can’t pedestrians (or cyclists) use them as well?
Finally, he challenged us: “what do you want to be?” Does Keene want to increase tourism? Grow industry and population? Increase (or decrease) the colleges? He readily admitted he is an agent of gentrification. There’s no such thing as a status quo: Keene will change. Let’s choose well for the future and challenge of what we want to be.
