On Nov. 8, New Hampshire voters will exercise their most personal right to choose.
Dr. Tom Sherman has spent his life caring for and protecting the rights of his patients. Starting as an EMT and continuing through 35 years of medical practice, he has never wavered in his commitment to those in his care. He understands the sacred trust between physician and patient. Sherman has pledged to protect that right to privacy for all women, without exception.
In the starkest possible contrast, Gov. Sununu supported women’s reproductive freedom until he didn’t. In the last legislative session, he signed the most restrictive ban on abortion ever enacted in the State — at 24 weeks with no exception for rape, incest or fatal fetal anomaly. He says he “had” to sign it so the budget would pass. That was his choice. Why the shift? A change in his core beliefs?
Seems like his endorsement of Ron deSantis’ stunt of sending asylum seekers to Massachusetts, and of Don Bolduc, whom he now calls “an amazing guy,” but until recently described as “kind of a conspiracy theorist type,” are OK with him as he eyes his political future beyond New Hampshire.
Tom Sherman is not putting his finger in the air to see how the political winds are blowing. He is a man of conscience, principle and integrity. He is rock solid; the leader we need for the Granite State now and going forward. He is our choice for governor.