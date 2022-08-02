Reproductive justice and racial justice are deeply intertwined. One simply cannot be liberated to make reproductive choices if one is not free from all forms of systemic oppression.
Anti-racism is an ideology that is widely harkened to in the Democratic Party, yet sometimes poorly implemented. Some white Democrats can fail to see how widespread and insidious systemic racism is. Voting to uphold Columbus Day, rather than supporting Indigenous People’s Day, is racist. It upholds a Eurocentric perspective of history that conveniently overlooks the mass genocide and rape of Indigenous people in the Americas.
Defending the usage of the n-word or any other form of racial slur is patently racist. These are not words that have any intellectual value when used by white people. They are vehicles of oppression and dehumanization. The silencing of BIPOC leaders is another example of systemic racism. Rather than uplifting historically marginalized voices, we silence them and promote politicians who have a tenuous relationship, at best, with these communities.
One cannot be a true reproductive justice or racial justice advocate simply because one votes down the party line. One especially cannot be an ally if one has supported and then continued to defend systemic racism in any of its legislative forms (i.e., upholding Columbus Day). To be anti-racist and pro-reproductive justice involves a close examination of one’s biases and the overarching system of oppression. It entails being involved in a grassroots collective with members of the community. This means uplifting members of oppressed communities and de-centering whiteness.
Anti-racist ideology requires us to understand that racism encompasses many forms of oppression. Patriarchal systems, heteronormativity and economic injustices are all reflective of racist ideology. They serve to dehumanize and oppress marginalized communities and have no place in a party that seeks liberation and justice for all.
The Democratic Party is the party that looks to the future. We do not want to go backward to how things used to be, because clearly our nation’s history was not one that was welcoming to all. We are the party that looks to what our nation could be, the promise of a society that celebrates and protects the rights of all citizens. We strongly urge voters and our fellow Democrats to examine how we can get to this vision of a more just society; one which would be actively anti-racist and, therefore, truly allow for reproductive justice.
AMANDA ELIZABETH TOLL
Keene
ALBERTO SOTO, Ph.D.
Keene
(Amanda Elizabeth Toll, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 16 in the N.H. House, and is running to represent the new Cheshire District 15.)