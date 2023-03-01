Keene City Council votes this week on how the downtown infrastructure project will be reviewed. Will it go to the traditional MFSI committee or will a historic project go to a quasi-committee giving each counselor an equal footing?
I attended the last community workshop with nine of 15 councilors in attendance. Only one, who doesn’t sit on MSFI, was taking notes, listening to everyone’s view points. Two who do sit on MSFI were looking down at the ground, uninterested. The others were looking at everyone who spoke, but I wonder if they were truly listening to everyone?
MSFI is an appropriate committee for this project to go to, but this is also one of the largest projects we’ve seen, has a lot of public interest and a lot of impact to our community. You also have the vice chair of MSFI arguing about how this is the process and that this project MUST go through MSFI, but in the same breath is trying to take away the people’s process of the municipal primary.
No matter the design outcome of this project, Keene has already gained something for the better. More people are getting involved and paying attention. I hope that continues beyond this project and we have a more transparent city government with an engaged community.
With that being said, we can’t just let the loudest voices in the room influence our personal thoughts and opinions because the truth gets twisted when this happens. We need to do our own homework and come up with our own ideas. We need to hold not only elected officials accountable but also those who are influential in our community.
Just like anything there’s always a better way to run things, but Keene has one of the best city staff around and mischaracterization, misrepresentation and misleading attacks on them is appalling.
I urge the City Council to vote in favor of sending this project to a quasi-committee allowing each of you an equal say and truly representing every resident of Keene. I ask this community to get behind this because it will give us the biggest voice no matter how you feel about this project.
