Until Aug. 26, you have the opportunity to weigh in on the N.H. Solid Waste Management Plan (SWMP).
First, a question for you: Who invented the idea of recycling? In the 1960s, waste was coming to the forefront as a problem in the U.S. By the mid-1970s, there had been more than 1,000 attempts to pass legislation to ban or tax packaging to tackle all the waste. Politicians concerned about costs to dispose of nonreturnable bottles and cans proposed bottle bills to help pay for these efforts. But the beverage-container industry lobbyists stopped those bills because they feared they would harm sales and lead to job losses. To answer the question, “Who invented modern-day recycling?”: the soft-drink and packaging manufacturers as an alternative to deposit systems.
Over the years, the lobbyists and beverage industry have continued to put the burden of recycling on us. They ignore that strong bottle deposit laws work. According to the Container Recycling Institute (CRI), those states with bottle bills recycle approximately 60 percent of eligible containers, versus 24 percent for those like New Hampshire without such laws. In Maine, where there is a bottle bill, container recovery has been approximately 90 percent (National Resources Council of Maine).
Now is your chance to have your say on waste issues in New Hampshire. Please go here to read the SWMP and see directions for commenting. Let the N.H. Department of Environmental Services know that a New Hampshire container deposit system would provide a revenue stream to help fund waste diversion efforts, staffing at N.H. DES, and other action items detailed in the new plan. Earlier this year, the CRI provided written testimony in support of House Bill 1652 (relative to the recycling of beverage containers), estimating the state could receive up to $14 million annually in unclaimed deposits.
The SWMP also addresses issues related to plastics. Since 1950, annual plastic production has increased nearly 200 times, greater than 2,200 pounds of plastic for every person alive today. Humans use approximately 1.4 million plastic bottles per minute and these bottles do not break down, they only break up, forming microplastics. Environmental and public health professionals are concerned about potential detrimental effects of plastics and petrochemicals, and more recently microplastics, on human health.
New Hampshire is seriously behind in solid-waste management planning and education. Please comment on the SWMP and let the N.H. DES know you care about solid waste and plastic pollution in New Hampshire.
PATRICIA BEFFA-NEGRINI
Nelson