The 40 days of the season of Lent typically calls individuals in the Christian faith to a spiritual and faith-informed self-examination in their walk with God. It may be a time of giving something up — to include maybe a food or practice or habit that possibly distracts us in the practice of our faith.
Some argue if we “give up” something it allows to concentrate more fully on that walk with God I mentioned. I was recently impressed by a local pastor who invited his congregation to making a commitment to a 40-hour focus of prayer for families. This would be sort of like a prayer marathon, where folks sign up for one hour to come to a church prayer room and put the best interests and known or possible concerns families have up to God, praying that concerns or struggles would have God’s love and presence available in their midst.
I suppose if a church members were homebound or institution bound they could volunteer by proxy from wherever they are.
My impression that this pastor gave me was that in his dealings with families of all dimensions — including singles, single-parent homes, foster families and the ones we remember from Beaver and Wally days — can use support and prayer given the stresses and challenges they face.
This seems like a pretty cool way to maybe not only invite God’s healing presence to needs and challenges families face but also the opportunity for families of all dimensions to let God’s love play some role in their particular needs as a family/part of a family.
To concentrate on one thing solely for an hour of quiet and prayer may be a tall order for any of us, given both distractions, commitments and tasks we face. Yet at the same time, the discipline might open some doors and possibilities we’d never seen before.
Hats off to this local minister for naming a part of his flock that could be in need of prayers and calling this season of Lent a time to bring them some hope, support and perspective during a time in our world where families if all dimensions either attending church or not might benefit!
I think Easter is April 9, so here’s hope your Lenten time of devotion include the best intentions and interests of families near and far.
