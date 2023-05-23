The N.H. Senate once again voted its ignorance regarding plant medicines. The residents of all other New England states not only don’t pay fines or go to jail, they receive the taxes New Hampshire residents pay with a trip across state lines to purchase THC.
Meanwhile, the scourge of deadly drugs continues to scour our nation. With many of these drugs entering from Mexico, China and other countries to feed our nation’s addictive needs, let’s revisit a solution proposed in 1996 by arch-conservative Republican author William F. Buckley in the National Review, calling for the legalization of all drugs, including opioids.
From the 1996 article, “The War on Drugs is Lost”:
“We are speaking of a plague that consumes an estimated $75 billion per year of public money, exacts an estimated $70 billion a year from consumers, is responsible for nearly 50% of the million Americans who are today in jail, occupies an estimated 50% of the trial time of our judiciary, and takes the time of 400,000 policemen — yet a plague for which no cure is at hand, nor in prospect.”
From Google: $145 billion in 1996 equals $261 billion today. Googled differently: Alcohol consumption killed 100,000 U.S. citizens each month over the past year — the same number of people estimated to have died from fentanyl in the past year. One of these drugs is legal, allowing it to be consumed, possessed, manufactured and taxed, and its addicts are encouraged to seek rehab, with millions utilizing AA. The other, just as addictive as alcohol, yet kills only 8 percent as many, is illegal.
Illegal drugs keep arriving. Private, for-profit jails overflow, law enforcement wastes valuable resources, and taxpayers continue to pay out of their pockets and minds. Do the math — a solution reappears: legalize drugs, build drug labs in the U.S. providing thousands of new jobs in several economic sectors, along with a tax base to help addicts. End the reckless spending, educate our children (as we have done successfully through anti-smoking campaigns over the past 50 years), and build rehabilitation centers wherever needed.
The Netherlands, Switzerland, Portugal and Czechia have decriminalized personal drug use and invested in harm-reduction programs, greatly diminishing the problems associated with keeping drugs illegal. Free up law enforcement’s time and funds, allowing them to arrest much worse public enemies — perhaps starting with billionaires who openly brag about cheating on taxes, with empty promises to make our lives great again.