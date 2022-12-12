I need to speak out about the city’s supposed planned makeover of the city proper. Why, for heaven’s sake, would you want to reduce the number of inner-city parking spaces, again, when you’ve changed the face of the city more than once to move into the next century? If you keep people from having access to the most favorable stores and restaurants in the “city,” then you won’t have anyone wanting to come to Keene. And Keene is supposed to be the heart of Cheshire County. It’s a beautiful city now. Does anyone living in Cheshire County want a mini-Manchester in their backyard? I don’t think so. The allure of Cheshire County is the sense of living in a Currier & Ives painting. Let Manchester stay on the other side of Temple Mountain. I enjoy my ride through the country when I have to leave home for an appointment, somewhere, or go to the airport in Manchester or Boston. Leave me my expectation of returning to my country home. The city managers and dreamers of a better life need to live in the congested, crowded, smog-filled, noisy habitat of a metropolis before they come to recognize the medicine of living in the southwest corner of God’s country. I don’t enjoy the journey of coming into Keene now. If you make it more difficult I’ll have to find another small city to enjoy. Leave the beauty of Keene alone. Aren’t the rotaries enough of a screw-up?