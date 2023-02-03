After 40 years in rural New York, I find that Keene suits me to the ground. I walk the streets daily; my favorite destination is the city’s magnificent public library.
Wandering the stacks, I happened upon a book I swore never to read — the memoirs of Robert S. McNamara. He was defense secretary to Presidents Kennedy and Johnson, and “architect” of our shameful involvement in Vietnam’s civil war — halfway round the world, 50 years ago.
I wouldn’t read his book back then because reviews that greeted its publication convinced me that McNamara’s goal was to rehabilitate his reputation, and assuage his guilty conscience before he died. But seeing the book right in front of me, so many years later, I had a change of heart. I showed my library card and took the book with me. I read it and learned that McNamara regretted his “mistakes.”
Locking your keys in the car is a mistake. Mishandling classified material can be a mistake. Calling the deaths of 58,212 American boys and men a “mistake” is an insult to their memories. McNamara claims they died for their country. No. They died for the vanity of Harvard-bred Brahmins like McNamara and Kennedy. They died to enrich the bomb-makers and napalm-peddlers. They died for the corrupt sewer we call Washington, D.C.
I only mention it because that same den of iniquity seems hellbent on dragging the country into yet another foreign dispute that is none of our business. Unlike Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan — Russia ain’t no third-world power. Putin has nukes. Not so many as CIA pretends to believe, but one or two can do plenty of damage. Ask the Japanese.
The Iroquois, our continental ancestors, had a simple rule. When meeting in a tribal council they were obliged to consider the effects of their decisions on their grandchildren’s grandchildren’s grandchildren’s children — the seventh generation. They lived here for thousands of years, until the coming of the white men destroyed them. If we do not learn to be more vigilant, Washington may yet destroy us all.