I was glad to see the need for a mental health component to local law enforcement’s response to calls they respond to is being addressed.
I mentioned this in a letter and conversation with the police chief a few months back and as aware of the need as he was, the resources to fund the like seemed the greatest inhibiting restriction he noted. The statistics, showing a high correlation between officers involved in response to domestic incidents and their suffering injuries or death, tell a difficult story.
There are some very successful models of local police departments that have used parts of their staffing budgets to train and/or hire skilled responders who are able to address the mental health challenges related to working with domestic violence or related calls.
The City of Eugene, Ore., has a unit made up of a combination of officers trained in what might be considered social-worker skills that has helped cope with the calls related to that need locally. Another department in a small town in Pennsylvania has has made this adaptation to their mission and it has paid dividends for the safety of its officers as well as the community at large.
I can only hope both funding and use of some “wheels that have already been invented” can be made available and considered for this community’s police and fire and rescue efforts. As I said, the local law enforcement leadership I sense is supportive of this and I hope we can, as citizens, make effort to help protect those who serve and protect and keep those possibly at some degree of risk for any number of reasons ... from situations where they need an other-than-routine response.
I’m looking forward to reading an article that is hopefully encouraging of a helpful response to this need. All the best to the community leadership and powers at be that can give this need a response that is constructive.