Paul Krautmann is running for U.S. senator in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, Sept. 13. His website, pauljkrautmannforussenate.com has a number of thoughtful comments.
We could use a change of course and a non-professional politician.
HILLIARE WILDER
Keene
