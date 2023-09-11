I recall growing up the last of six children; my mom stretched her food budget dollars with 50-lb. bags of potatoes, pasta and casseroles. I seldom turned down a second helping of apple pie ... if there was any left over.
When I reached the age of 11 or 12, I was a little round about the edges. Climbing the ropes in gym class — maybe — and when scout camp applications came due, I was hopeful to get the chance to swim and hike with my friends.
Funds on the home front were a bit shy when it came to going to scout camp for a second week. When you went a second week, your troop was not there and you could do some extra things and concentrate on particular options you couldn’t focus on during troop week. My oldest sister was very generous, as a first year elementary school teacher, and foot the bill for week two.
I felt pretty special to get that privilege. I got to meet a bunch of different kids and also leadership. At 12, I felt like my sister’s generosity was something I needed to honor. The two things I most remember were the 24-hour solo hike and sleep in the wilderness with no food gig, and the mile swim.
Getting the mile swim patch for my suit seemed like pretty cool stuff. The overnight in the woods was fairly doable; just hanging in with chill night air — and the hunger part.
I was not a fast swimmer but I’d learned the right strokes and the best breathing technique. For safety, you followed two other scouts paddling a rowboat with a reach pole on board. I still remember the feeling of exhilaration and the confidence boost walking out of the water when finished. The confidence my sister had in my intentions and the guys that took the time for a fairly slow swimmer to complete the task was quite something.
I still love sleeping in the woods and swimming doable distances.
I also spent time in summer school taking a couple classes to lighten the load during the regular school year. They crammed a year’s worth of material into six weeks so that cramped my play style a bit.
If you have the chance to bolster a child’s confidence in the summer with possibilities they might not have otherwise ... it might mean the world.