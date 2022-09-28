In her book, “Free-range kids,” Lenore Skenazy, talked about the importance of play in child development, especially free play:
“Play turns out to be stunningly essential to childhood; it’s like love, sunshine, and broccoli all juiced together. It is the key to all things we dearly hope our schools are teaching our kids, including basic math, communication skills, negotiation skills, Leadership, a scientific outlook, fairness, flexibility, and physics … The run around kind of play is good for exercise. The sit-around kind of play is good for creativity … A recent survey of moms found out that 70% of them played outside pretty much every day when they were growing up. But only 31% of their own children do. That’s right: fewer than a third of our kids are playing outside anymore” (p. 146).
Skenazy blamed several things she called “play-killers.” They include:
1. Standardized tests that have sacrificed recess and gym time;
2. Abduction fear while crimes against children have actually plummeted with reports of missing kids down 40 percent since 1997;
3. Electronics with kids 8 to 10 years old spending four to six hours and teens spending up to nine hours on screens;
4. Toys that play by themselves;
5. Organized activities that over-structure kids’ lives and take them away from old-fashioned play.
Her list of good toys includes empty boxes, balls, a basic doll and pillows. I would add blocks, blank sketch paper, and pencils and crayons for drawing.
Skenazy further noted that “make-believe play increases patience, problem-solving, and the ability to entertain oneself” (p. 150).
“Play gets everything going: the mind, the body, the will to live. Play is so crucial to child health that the American Academy of Pediatrics wrote a landmark report on it, recommending that grownups stop adding hours to the school day and shrinking recess and supervising all childhood activities” (p. 153).
I remember as a child when the neighborhood kids would get together for sand lot baseball. If an adult stopped to watch us, we would stop the game until they left. No adults were allowed. We need to give children back their childhood and allow them to do what they do best — play.
A good model to follow is that of Finland, where recesses are frequent, where little testing is done, where homework is minimal and where the country has the highest achievement scores in the world.