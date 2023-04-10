Citizens of Keene have voiced concerns regarding the direction the Keene Infrastructure Project has taken. It was announced March 2 that the project would be delayed for two years.
This extension will allow citizens and business owners to attend the public infrastructure workshops to allow the council and the public to ask questions and to speak out about the project. The next public workshop is scheduled for April 26 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers. There is no final project design at this time.
Citizens do not want the city to rush into making irreversible decisions that will permanently scar our city and cause great hardship to our merchants.
There are questions that the pubic has raised, that have not been addressed. Keene has already paid over half a million dollars in fees to Canadian-based Stantec. What were the criteria for choosing Stantec? What office or individual determined what the criteria should be and that Stantec would be hired? Were other consultants interviewed?
I have asked many local people and business people what their thoughts are about this project as recommended by Stantec. The overwhelming response is “are they crazy?” followed by “why would the city want to drastically change our square, remove our history, and erase the character and charm of our vibrant, functioning downtown?”
Let’s be pragmatic and financially responsible. Fix the pipes, widen the sidewalks, make safety improvements and leave the downtown intact. Save our tax dollars and save our square.