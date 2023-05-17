Mayor George Hansel has announced he won’t run again for mayor of Keene. The burning question is now: Who’s next?
I’ve heard that former state Sen. Jay Kahn is considering throwing his hat in the race. When I heard this, I almost immediately needed an antacid.
Are aged, tired politicians the best our community has to offer? Kahn is currently 73 years old and has spent 33 years as a government employee. The bulk of that, 27 years, was at a Keene State College, where Kahn served as the VP of finance.
For the most recent six years, Kahn was the N.H. District 10 state senator. Name an accomplishment of his during that tenure that actually helped better your life.
The refreshing thing about George Hansel was that he had no political experience. He had actually worked in the dreaded private sector. He was more like you and me.
According to Jay Kahn’s LinkedIn resume, it doesn’t appear he has ever had a private-sector job. Some will applaud him for being a lifetime “public servant.” With all due respect, having that accolade next to your name is, to me, an indication of laziness and complacency.
Public sector work, like that of a public college executive, is cushy. You don’t need to work grueling hours; you have no worries about meeting sales goals or budget caps; paid vacation time is abundant; and you’re guaranteed a raise annually.
Keene needs a mayor connected to the community. That means someone who understands the common man. Jay Kahn isn’t that guy.
How about a more youthful candidate? Someone who has worried about making payroll for their small business. Someone who has managed a real business.
For the love of Keene, sit this out out Mr. Kahn. While you’re at it, keep your friends Randy Filiault and Mitch Greenwald seated as well. We need new blood.