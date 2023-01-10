As a new nonprofit organization invested in Keene’s well-being and future, Keene Pride wanted to weigh in on the conversation about upcoming infrastructure improvements to downtown Keene. We view the dialogue from two perspectives.
Pragmatically, there is no question that the time is now for this huge construction project. It will include replacing 100-year-old infrastructure and tearing up sidewalks while addressing a woeful lack of accessibility for people who are mobility impaired, as many buildings and access points do not meet ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) federal legal requirements.
Aesthetically, the city will then have options. Unfortunately, the design elements posted on the city’s website are extremely difficult to understand, so we have posted the original presentations from Stantec, the firm that the city chose to design the project, at www.keenepride.org.
One primary concern for many is historical preservation. We can rest easy knowing that the gazebo, the fountain, the monument and the current Central Square space will remain intact. It is suggested that the current part of Main Street in front of the United Church of Christ, The Stage, etc. be replaced with a grassy pedestrian area. This would expand Central Square into Central Park and reduce exhaust emissions from circling traffic.
Another is parking, which has never been easy or accessible enough for decades. The angled parking spaces that would be removed with the addition of the grassy pedestrian area will be replaced on either flank, right and left, of the block; that is, in front of the corner of the bank, and in front of the corner of Mabel & Lou. Angled parking would remain in front of the Luca’s block and in front of the Pour House block. We would argue that assigned accessible parking needs to be, at the least, doubled to meet demand.
Our interest in this plan has to do with public engagement and how to accomplish it safely and with the least interruption to daily downtown life. Given that Central Square is used for so many gatherings throughout the year, enlarging the pedestrian footprint for these events only makes sense.
It has been suggested that interested individuals express their opinions in writing to the Keene City Council. If you agree with our thinking and wish to support the project as outlined above, please complete the form on our website at www.keenepride.org.