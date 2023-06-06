According to Donald Curran (“Keene still needs a real-world mayor,” May 17), if someone has held political office, had a career in the public sector, or is not young, they should not run for mayor of Keene. Such people, (using his words), work cushy jobs, and are lazy, complacent, and out of touch. I disagree. Having worked in both the private and public sectors, the work ethic, creativity, and talent of public sector employees was at least equal to that of my private sector colleagues.
Mr. Curran’s specific target was former state senator, Jay Kahn, whom Mr. Curran believes to be a mayoral candidate. Sen. Kahn was the VP of finance and interim president of Keene State College and represented District 10 as a state senator for six years.
Mr. Curran asked if anyone benefited from Sen. Kahn’s tenure in the Senate. Mr. Curran did not do his homework. If he had, he would know that Sen. Kahn was the prime sponsor on over 70 bills that eventually became law, making him one of the hardest working and most effective senators during his tenure. This success was possible because of his ability to understand complex issues, address them with meaningful solutions, and build consensus around those solutions.
These bills made life better for almost everyone in Cheshire County. They helped college students struggling to afford tuition, property owners dealing with rising taxes, and rural families living without high-speed Internet or health care providers. They helped schools, local businesses, families with small children. Here are some specific programs that wouldn’t exist without Jay:
Tuition freezes for community colleges and USNH colleges and universities;
A transformed school funding formula to benefit low property valuation communities and provide taxpayer relief;
Fully funded, full-day kindergarten;
Ending the three-month wait for filling therapeutic marijuana prescriptions;
Local funding for fiber-optic Internet connections to rural communities;
Establishing interstate licensure agreements so licensed counselors and nurses from other states would have a streamlined path to jobs in New Hampshire.
Sen. Kahn also helped dozens of unemployed residents during the COVID-19 economic crisis recover lost wages/benefits.
Sen. Kahn’s history of accomplishment at Keene State College was just as impressive and reflected sustained commitment and effective leadership. Mr. Curran’s critiques are shallow, and inaccurate. Sen. Kahn would certainly bring enormous skill and experience to the role of mayor should he decide to run.