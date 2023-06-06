According to Donald Curran (“Keene still needs a real-world mayor,” May 17), if someone has held political office, had a career in the public sector, or is not young, they should not run for mayor of Keene. Such people, (using his words), work cushy jobs, and are lazy, complacent, and out of touch. I disagree. Having worked in both the private and public sectors, the work ethic, creativity, and talent of public sector employees was at least equal to that of my private sector colleagues.

